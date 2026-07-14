The Government of Punjab has issued an alert against numerous herbal and traditional medicines that contain an undeclared pharmaceutical ingredient.

According to an alert issued by the Directorate of Drugs Control Punjab (DDCP), several unregistered herbal and traditional medicines were tested by the Drug Testing Laboratory, Punjab, which reported that Sildenafil Citrate, commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction, was not declared on product labels.

The products lacked important manufacturing information, including the manufacturer’s name, batch number, and traceability details, making it impossible to verify their origin, quality, safety, and authenticity.

The investigations indicated that the products were being marketed through online platforms.

The following products were identified: Tofani Majoon, Majoon Khora, Capsule Sanda Timing, and Capsule Kasturi Plus.

The notice states that all four products listed have no batch number or manufacturer name containing Sildenafil Citrate.

It was also cautioned in the alert that the undisclosed presence of Sildenafil may pose serious health risks, including severe low blood pressure, fainting, cardiovascular complications, priapism, sudden vision or hearing loss, and potentially life-threatening interactions with nitrate-based medicines and other drugs.

It was also directed that retailers, pharmacies, medical stores, wholesalers, and distributors immediately stop the sale and distribution of the identified products, quarantine all existing stock, and report inventory and distribution records to the relevant Drug Inspector.