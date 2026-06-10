Punjab issues alert over fraud

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has issued a public warning about a rise in fraudulent activities involving individuals using the PHC name to steal money from healthcare providers and other stakeholders.

In a warning, the PHC alerts that fraudsters were making phone calls and sending messages to individuals while posing as PHC inspectors or officials.

The culprits falsely claim to fix PHC inspection, registration, licensing fines, or complaint cases in exchange for payments.

The PHC further stated that the scammers are using fake letterheads, stamps, challans, WhatsApp profiles, and forged documents to make their claims appear legitimate.

The commission emphasized that it does not authorise anyone to collect fees, donations, or service charges on its behalf.

It was also clarified that PHC never requests payments through personal bank accounts, mobile wallets, or WhatsApp numbers.

The PHC made it clear that all payments are made only through designated banking channels into accounts titled ‘Punjab Healthcare Commission’ and against its digitally generated challans.

The commission urged healthcare providers and the public not to transfer money or share personal information if they receive suspicious calls or messages.

It advised anyone targeted by such fraud attempts to report the matter to the police instantly.

The PHC further cautioned that individuals who make payments to personal or unverified accounts do so at their own risk and that it cannot be held responsible for losses resulting from dealings with fraudsters.