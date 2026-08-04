Lahore: The Directorate of Drugs Control Punjab on Tuesday issued a “Most Urgent Medicine Recall Alert” for Erizine 10mg Tablets, a medication containing Cetirizine Dihydrochloride that is commonly used to treat allergy symptoms such as sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy eyes.

In a statement posted on social media, the Directorate said the Drug Testing Laboratory Punjab had declared a specific batch of Erizine 10mg Tablets as substandard. Following the laboratory findings, the Provincial Quality Control Board, Punjab, directed the immediate recall of the affected batch from the market.

The Directorate instructed the product’s Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) to immediately initiate a nationwide recall of the affected batch.

Retailers, including pharmacies and medical stores, as well as wholesalers, distributors, and healthcare facilities, have been directed to immediately stop dispensing the affected product. They have also been asked to report their current inventory and consumption records to the respective area Drug Inspector or Drug Inspector of the relevant health facility.

The Directorate further directed all drug field formations across Punjab to strengthen surveillance throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain and take regulatory action in accordance with the Drugs Act, 1976, the DRAP Act, 2012, and the relevant rules.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure complete traceability of the recalled product and submit a comprehensive report to the Chief Drugs Controller, Punjab.

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The Directorate also advised consumers and patients to stop using the affected batch immediately, warning that the substandard medicine may pose a potential risk to health.