Punjab issues record 111,000 driving licences in a single day

Punjab police issued a record 111,000 driving licences in a single day (Wednesday), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police have launched a crackdown on people driving without a valid licence after an underage driver crushed six members to death in Lahore’s DHA area.

According to a Punjab police spokesperson, record driving licences were issued on Wednesday to the people.

He further said the issued licences include learning, national and international. The breakup released by the Punjab police stated that 27,000 licences were issued in Lahore, 8,113 in Faisalabad, 7,843 in Gujranwala and 7,597 licences were issued in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

On December 5, the Punjab government raised the driving licence fee from Rs60 to Rs1,000.

The increase was approved during the 33rd meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Tuesday, with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

Taking to X, Lahore Traffic Police further announced that people can still apply on the old fee until December 31.