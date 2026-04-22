LAHORE: The Punjab government has transferred the next installment of interest-free agricultural loans to farmers’ accounts under the Kissan Card scheme.

In a statement shared on social media, the Punjab Agriculture Department said that farmers who had cleared their outstanding Kissan Card dues by Monday, April 20, have received fresh funds in their accounts.

The department has urged farmers to ensure timely payment of their dues under the Chief Minister Kissan Card scheme to remain eligible for continued financial support, as well as prize incentives worth millions of rupees through a balloting process.

According to a spokesperson, the payment process for the third phase of Kissan Card bills has been underway since April 16, 2026. Farmers have been advised to clear their outstanding amounts promptly to avoid any disruption in benefits.

Following the clearance of dues, the next installment of interest-free agricultural loans has been credited to farmers’ Kissan Cards, enabling them to continue their farming activities without delay.

The spokesperson added that farmers who settle their dues by April 25 will become eligible to participate in a draw offering prizes worth millions of rupees.

The Agriculture Department reiterated its commitment to supporting farmers through timely financial assistance and encouraged them to take full advantage of the scheme by adhering to the payment schedule.