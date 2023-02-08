Punjab, KP by-elections: Centre refuses to give additional funds to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has refused to provide additional funds to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding by-elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) citing the country’s economic situation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Ministry of Finance has apprised the electoral watchdog of its decision, saying that the latter should withdraw the demand for additional funds in the interest of the country.

In the statement, the finance ministry said the country was facing a severe economic crisis, adding that funds were also required for flood recovery and rehabilitation.

“The country has to complete terms and conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF),” it said, adding that additional funds will only be provided if the situation improves.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked for additional funds of Rs14 billion for the Punjab and KP by-elections.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja today, President ArifAlvi said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

He highlighted that the conduct and holding of elections was the primary and essential duty of the ECP as per PART VIII of the Constitution, particularly Article 218 (3) which assigned the duty to the ECP to ensure the holding of fair and free elections.

He conveyed that it was ultimately the Commission, which if it failed to discharge its functions and duties, was to be held responsible and answerable for the violation of the Constitution of the country.

Comments