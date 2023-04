Punjab, KP elections: Demand to disburse Rs21b funds rejected

ISLAMABAD: The demand for the disbursement of Rs21 billion additional funds for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections was rejected by the federal government, ARY News reported on Monday.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said in a statement that the National Assembly has already passed a resolution regarding the provision of funds for the elections. He added that four judges of the Supreme Court (SC) gave their opinions against the suo motu notice.

He said that the NA already rejected the provision of a supplementary grant. He admitted that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been directed to disburse Rs21 billion during an in-chamber hearing, however, the standing committee on finance directed to take approval of the National Assembly.

The law minister said that the federal cabinet also ordered to take approval for the additional funds from the assembly.

Today is the last date for the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release funds for Punjab elections directly to the Election Commission (ECP) as ordered by the Supreme Court.

On April 14, a three-member bench the case of elections delay in Punjab and KP ordered the SBP to directly issue Rs21 billion for the election and submit its report on April 18.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the court in a letter that they still did not receive the funds to conduct the Punjab elections.

The report mentioned lack of funds and security for conducting elections in Punjab. The ECP informed the top court that they didn’t receive Rs21 billion yet.

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule for elections in Punjab — which are to be held on May 14.

According to the electoral watchdog (ECP) notification, the polling for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on May 14, 2023. The ECP also withdrew its earlier schedule regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab in October.

As per the schedule, appeals can be filed against the decisions of Returning Officers regarding rejection or accepting nomination papers on April 10.

