Thunderstorm, rain claim five lives in Punjab, KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a report detailing the impact of recent rain, strong winds, and hailstorms across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the report, three people lost their lives, and nine others were injured due to the severe weather conditions.

The report confirmed that two of the three individuals killed in KP were women. The incidents occurred in multiple districts, including Swabi, Peshawar, Shangla, Swat, and Haripur.

In Peshawar, the PDMA reported that 16 houses sustained partial damage due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds, further compounding the challenges faced by residents in the affected areas.

The PDMA noted that accidents caused by the adverse weather were reported in Swabi, Peshawar, Shangla, Swat, and Haripur.

In Punjab, strong winds and storms led to multiple incidents, resulting in two fatalities and 18 injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Rescue services.

Yesterday, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received rainfall accompanied by strong winds, turning the weather pleasant.

As per details, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa welcomed rain with thunderstorms as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

In Peshawar and surrounding areas, heavy winds followed by rainfall brought relief from the heat.

In Malakand, light rain and gusty winds were reported, resulting in the tripping of several power feeders.

Lower Dir also experienced showers, with pleasant weather prevailing across the region.

Momin, Khyber, and other areas received rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, while Chitral was hit by heavy downpours after strong winds, raising concerns of flooding in low-lying areas.