PLRA revises service charges for FY 2025–26

LAHORE: The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has officially announced a new schedule of service charges for the fiscal year 2025–26, effective immediately, under the authority granted by the PLRA Act 2017.

The updated fee structure aims to enhance service delivery, ensure financial stability, and promote transparency in land-related services across the province.

On July 14, 2025, the Punjab Land Records Authority announced the new service charges, highlighting many key updates.

For the expedited publication of land records, including Fard, Mutation, and Girdawari, the new set fee is PKR 3,500. The standard provision via HSMS has an allocated fee of PKR 800. Additionally, PKR 1,300 will be costed to get a registered deed copy.

PKR 900 will be charged for the verification of certified copies for individuals, and PKR 600 for banks or agencies.

For those requiring alteration services, the fee is PKR 9,700, while if mutation is done through bank or any other service, the fee is PKR 1,100.

E-registration fee for the commission appointment is set to be PKR 6,100, and a fee of PKR 2,500 for property transfers within cooperative or development authorities.

Read More: Revised official property rates announced, July 2025 update

Approved housing societies will experience a one-time registration fee of PKR 5,000 per property.

The HSMS transaction is charged a fee of PKR 3,000, while the calculation of the e-registration portal fee for sale or purchase is 0.1% of the value of the property, with a base fee of PKR 3,300. Other transactions connected with e-registration are set at PKR 3,300.

These charges do not include government-mandated official fees and are approved by the Director General and the Secretary Board of PLRA.

The board also sanctioned a 10% increase in the salary for employees, new procedures, and measures to ease overseas Pakistanis through the collection of USD fees.

The Punjab Land Records Authority keeps updating its systems by adding digital platforms like HSMS and the e-registration portal to make property transactions easier and to help people access land records better.