Lahore: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has directed the authorities to ensure the early completion of the province’s first Environment Observatory Project and ordered the continuation of legal action against the use of substandard plastic bags.

In a message on World Environment Day, CM Punjab reaffirmed the provincial government’s strong commitment to eliminating plastic pollution and protecting the environment across the province.

She urged citizens to plant more trees and safeguard natural resources, while expressing gratitude over the significant reduction in fog and improvement in environmental quality over the past year.

The chief minister stated that Punjab had become the first province in the country to develop an early-warning capability for environmental pollution. She noted that the province’s first state-of-the-art Air Quality Forecast System was monitoring air pollution indicators across Punjab, while the province’s first “Environment Wall” was operating round the clock to monitor environmental institutions and activities.

Maryam Nawaz said authorities were continuing legal action against vehicles emitting excessive smoke, brick kilns, crop-residue burning and other environmental violations. She added that 30 fog guns were being used to help combat smog, with additional equipment being procured for Lahore and other cities.

She also said tree-planting campaigns were continuing across the province under the Green Punjab and Plant for Pakistan initiatives.

Appealing to the public, she said: “Let us pledge to abandon plastic and work together for the protection of our environment.”