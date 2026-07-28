The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched the ‘Lab on Wheels’ project aimed at providing farmers with on-site scientific testing of soil and water to improve their agricultural productivity.

Under the ‘Lab on Wheels’ program, farmers will be able to request a mobile laboratory by phone.

Following the call, a field team will visit their farms, collect soil and water samples, and carry out scientific analysis on the spot.

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Speaking at the launch, CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, said accurate soil testing and the balanced use of fertilizers were essential to making Punjab agriculturally self-sufficient.

She claimed to take agriculture in Punjab into the scientific and digital era from traditional methods. The government, she added, aims to reduce production costs while increasing farmers’ income per acre.

According to officials, the mobile laboratories will measure soil pH and electrical conductivity (EC), as well as analyze key nutrients including nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK).

Under the ‘Lab on Wheels’ program, test results of soil and water will be uploaded immediately to a mobile application, allowing farmers to receive a scientific report on the spot shortly after testing is completed.

The report will include recommendations on suitable fertilizer use and crop selection based on the condition of the land.

Farmers will receive a link to the report via SMS and WhatsApp, enabling them to access the digital results on their mobile phones. Agricultural experts will also provide face-to-face advice during the visit.

Officials, while briefing CM Punjab about the ‘Lab on Wheels’ program, said that a central control room had been established to monitor the program, with all mobile laboratories tracked in real time using GPS technology.

A live camera streaming system and dashboard monitoring will also be used to oversee field teams and ensure transparency.

When a farmer requests the service, the visit will be scheduled and the application registered immediately.

Following approval by the district laboratory in charge, the ‘Lab on Wheels’ will be dispatched to the farm.

It was also told to the meeting that attendance of field staff will be recorded through a mobile application to verify on-site visits.

The government said the initiative would help improve soil health through the balanced use of fertilizers, reduce production costs and provide farmers with expert guidance at their doorstep.

Officials also announced plans to create a province-wide digital GPS soil map using real-time cloud data.

The program has set annual targets of testing 20,000 soil samples, holding 500 farmer field days and training 15,000 farmers each year, with the broader aim of increasing agricultural productivity, raising farm incomes and promoting sustainable farming practices across Punjab.