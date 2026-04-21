Punjab launches major disease prevention program

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has granted in-principle approval for the launch of the “Chief Minister Punjab Disease Prevention Program,” aimed at preventing the spread of major diseases.

The program will focus on tackling diabetes, tuberculosis (TB), AIDS and hepatitis, alongside a large-scale public awareness campaign.

The decision was made at a special meeting chaired by the chief minister of Punjab, where Health and Population Secretary Nadia Saqib briefed participants on the plan.

It was decided that a comprehensive awareness drive would be initiated across Punjab, which would be personally led by the chief minister.

The meeting was informed that the campaign would raise public awareness regarding the prevention and treatment of deadly diseases.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, directed authorities to take necessary measures to control such illnesses and ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in public hospitals, particularly to prevent epidemics and rapidly spreading diseases.

She also instructed the Healthcare Commission to monitor the implementation of health SOPs in private hospitals and clinics, and ordered strict legal action against quack clinics across the province.

The chief minister, emphasising the importance of awareness, said early recognition of symptoms could save lives, adding that patients should receive not only treatment but also “hope for life”.