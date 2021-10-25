Punjab launches “Reach Every Door” corona vaccination drive from today

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched door-to-door corona vaccination drive from today in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The “Reach Every Door” (RED) vaccination drive being launched in all districts of the province from today to meet the vaccination target of 81 million by the end of December, sources said.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has stated that to make the RED vaccination drive a success, the health department has established 14,000 new vaccination centres across Punjab along with more than 12,000 mobile teams that will visit every village and neighborhood to vaccinate people.

To ensure the success of the RED vaccination campaign elected representatives and social workers have also been taken in loop along with the health and district administration officials, CM Buzdar said.

“It is a rare opportunity for the districts with low vaccination ratio to achieve the vaccination target,” Chief Minister Buzdar said.

“The war against coronaviurs can be won with vaccinating maximum people,” he added.

By vaccinating most of the people enough herd immunity could be built against the Covid-19, experts said.

