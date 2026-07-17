Punjab launches ‘Sasti Nahi Muft Sabzi, Sanjhi Sabzi’ scheme

The government of Punjab has launched a community-based project “Sasti Nahi Muft Sabzi, Sanjhi Sabzi” (Free not cheap vegetables, shared vegetable), aimed at providing free seasonal vegetables to people affected by rising living costs.

The program was rolled out on the instructions of the chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Muzaffargarh district.

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Under the scheme, seasonal vegetable cultivation has been started in Muzaffargarh on urban government-owned buildings and on land in rural areas for free public distribution.

Officials say vegetables are currently being grown on 140 plots covering a total of 139 kanals, and residents have already begun receiving free of cost vegetables according to their needs.

The project “Sasti Nahi Muft Sabzi, Sanjhi Sabzi” was first launched in a village of a Christian community in Muzaffargarh, and according to the authorities, the people have since voluntarily cultivated vegetables for the benefit of others.

While calling the project a model CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz has directed deputy commissioners across Punjab to introduce a similar “Sasti Nahi Muft Sabzi, Sanjhi Sabzi” scheme in their districts.