Punjab lifts smog lockdown as air quality improved

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday decided to lift smart lockdown imposed to deal with the smog that engulfed several districts, deteriorating the air quality to a dangerous level, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken following a heavy spell of rain in parts of Punjab, which washed away the smog, subsequently improving the air quality.

“After assessing improved air quality post recent rainfall, in consultation with experts and Punjab environment department, we’ve decided to lift the lockdown,” Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on X (formerly Twitter).

He said that the shops and markets can function as per routine while the restaurants can also continue operations after 6pm, as restricted under a smart lockdown imposed in the light of the smog situation.

“The recent restrictions related to smog will be lifted from tomorrow morning,” he added.

Earlier, the government has imposed lockdown from Thursday to Sunday in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Narowal and Hafizabad.

As per the notification, the government had imposed the lockdown on educational institutions, offices, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas and gyms in the eight cities.

However, following a strong reaction from the business and trading community, the government had to change its lockdown strategy and markets were allowed to continue their businesses for two days. Restaurants, cinemas and gyms were also allowed to remain operational.

An environmental and health emergency had been declared in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad divisions for four days due to the prevailing smog conditions.

At this AQI level, the city maintained its position as one of the most polluted cities with citizens experiencing a hazy and smoggy atmosphere throughout the day.