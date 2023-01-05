Punjab likely to extend winter vacations

LAHORE: The Punjab government is considering extending winter vacations for one more week as the mercury dropped down in the province.

As per sources, the winter vacations for schools are likely to be extended for one more week (January 9 to 15) on the demand of the parents over cold weather, the sources said.

It may be noted that the provincial government of Punjab has already extended winter vacations for a week on the orders of Lahore High Court due to smog.

According to the notification issued by the Specialised Health Department of Punjab, the winter vacations in the medical and nursing colleges of the province have been extended til January 8.

Earlier the vacations were supposed to end on January 2. The notification further said that the clinical students working on rotations will continue discharging their duties in the hospitals.

Earlier on December 27, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to extend winter vacations for one more week amid the increasing threat of smog. The orders were passed by the LHC while hearing the petitions moved for seeking the remedy to address the smog issue.

