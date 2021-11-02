Punjab Local Govt Act finalized for approval, meeting told

LAHORE: The Punjab government has finalized the draft of the provincial local government law for approval, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A meeting chaired by Punjab’s local government minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed discussed under the hammer local government law of the province.

Secretary local government Noorul Ameen Mengal in his briefing said that the final draft of the Local Government Act 2021 will be forwarded to the provincial cabinet for approval in the next three days.

Provincial minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said that the new local government law will ensure devolution of power on the grassroots level. “The new local government law will empower the local councils.”

“An effective local government system will resolve the people’s problems on their doorstep,” he further said .

The PTI government has determined to resolve the people’s problems on their doorsteps, the minister added.

