Punjab mill owners raise flour prices

LAHORE: The flour mill owners in Punjab on Saturday announced to increase in flour prices in the Punjab province, citing a rise in prices of wheat in the market, ARY News reported.

Announcing the decision, Punjab Flour Mills owners said that the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been increased from Rs 2650 to Rs 2750, witnessing an increase of Rs 100.

“These prices will be applicable across the Punjab province,” he said adding that the decision was taken after an increase in wheat prices.

The flour mill owners said that the provincial government failed to supply wheat to flour mills, resulting in a surge in the market price of wheat in Punjab, as it jumped from Rs 4300 to Rs 4700.

The flour mill owners’ further complaint that the government has refrained from issuing an official notification setting the price range at Rs 3500 to Rs 3900, which has further exacerbated the situation.