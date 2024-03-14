Punjab minister announces Sehat Card’s restoration

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Salman Rafique on Thursday announced the restoration of Health Card facilities across the province, ARY News reported.

Salman Rafique in his media talk announced relaunching of Sehat Card facilities in Punjab soon.

He appreciated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for carrying forward PML-N’s launched Sehat Card programme while being in power in Punjab.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, an­nounced the resumption of the Health Card Plus initiative, pro­viding free medical facilities in the province’s hospitals.

Address­ing a press conference, Minister Shah highlighted the program’s inception in 2015, initially cover­ing four districts and expanding to the entire province by 2020, with an annual expenditure of 18 billion rupees.

The initiative, praised for suc­cessful implementation, offers 1800 medical treatments for free in 118 public and private hospi­tals across various specialties. Minister Shah emphasized the commitment to the Health Card’s long-term nature and revealed an additional 5 billion rupees allo­cated for reopening counters in hospitals.