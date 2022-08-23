Punjab: Ministerial committee formed to address natural disasters  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has constituted a 24-member Disaster Management Ministerial Committee to address issues related to natural calamities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Punjab chief minister has constituted a 24-member ministerial committee under the chairmanship of provincial minister Raja Basharat. Chief Secretary Punjab will be the vice-chairman of the committee.

The ministerial committee also includes Mohsin Khan Leghari, Ali Afzal Sahi, Hussain Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Additional Chief Secretary of Home Committee.

The committee will suggest precautionary measures in case of any natural disasters like earthquake, flood or any other emergency. It will also review the rules and regulations for providing relief and financial assistance to the victims.

In a statement, CM Pervaiz Elahi said that the provincial government has taken timely measures for the rehabilitation of the flood victims of South Punjab. “The scope of relief activities in the flood-affected areas has widened,” he added.

The chief minister noted that all the flood-affected areas have been declared calamity-hit regions. “A special package of financial assistance has been given for the rehabilitation of the victims”, he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that flood rescue operation was underway in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of Punjab while 13,045 people were transferred to safer places.

In Rajanpur and D.G. Khan 578 rescue workers and 123 boats were engaged in the flood rescue operation, according to the spokesperson.

