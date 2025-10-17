Punjab moves federal govt to ban TLP, confirms Azma Bukhari

Punjab moved the federal government to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), confirmed provincial minister Azma Bukhari on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here today, Punjab Information Minister announced that the Punjab cabinet has approved a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and a summary has been sent to the federal government for final approval.

Bukhari stated that during TLP’s so-called “peaceful protests”, 202 police personnel were seriously injured, and 97 police vehicles were completely destroyed.

She said that the Punjab government’s decision is not against any religious party, belief, or group, but is aimed solely at curbing extremist elements responsible for violence and destruction.

“No action has been taken against any religious organization, mosque, or madrassa,” Azma bukhari added, clarifying that the measures are strictly against those spreading chaos and extremism in the name of religion.

Punjab police report

Punjab police on Thursday released details of casualties and damage caused during Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests over the past nine years.

According to the police report, 11 police personnel have been martyred and 1,648 injured in various violent demonstrations organized by TLP from 2016 to 2025.

Among the injured, 69 officers were permanently disabled, 202 sustained serious injuries, and 1,194 suffered minor wounds. The report further stated that 16 civilians lost their lives, while 54 others were injured during violent clashes with protesters.

Additionally, 97 police vehicles were completely destroyed, two were set on fire, and 10 police buildings sustained severe damage during the TLP protests.

Police records show that 305 cases were registered under anti-terrorism laws, while 480 cases were filed under other criminal provisions against TLP protesters.

In the recent cases alone, 1,529 individuals were named, and over 17,800 unidentified persons were booked for involvement in violence.