Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Punjab Assembly MPAs meet Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam Nawaz

By Web Desk
LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has said that an individual who came into power with dishonesty, jolted foundations of the country.

He was talking to the members of Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, who called on him and CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

“We have diverted the direction of collapse towards development,” former prime minister said. “The stock exchange has been on the highest level, the price hike going down, the rupee has stabilized and growth moving upward,” Nawaz said.

“We are thankful to Almighty, the country is coming out of the darkness,” he added.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said, “Nawaz Sharif has been Pakistan’s brand of progress, betterment in lives of people is prize for our hard work”.

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

