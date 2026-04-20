LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed her commitment to transforming barren lands across the province into productive economic zones under the Blue Economy Programme, with significant progress reported on shrimp farming and aquaculture projects, ARY News reported.

According to official details, major infrastructure development is underway at shrimp farming sites in Sargodha Estate, Ali Wala, and Shahgarh. Maryam Nawaz appreciated the pace of work and commended the project teams for their performance.

At the Sargodha shrimp farming project, 118 out of 126 ponds have been excavated, while boring of 116 tube wells has been completed. Land clearing and surveying of 365 acres have been fully accomplished. The project spans 500 acres, with 90 percent of warehouse construction completed, while work on the admin block and feed store is progressing rapidly.

In Ali Wala, 90 percent of the allocated 1,267 acres has been cleared, and 642 out of 737 ponds have been excavated. Drainage system work is 91 percent complete, while earth filling has reached 80 percent. Construction of administrative offices, hostels, warehouses, and labor residences is underway, with foundation work fully completed.

At Shahgarh shrimp farm, water supply is 90 percent complete, electrification has reached 95 percent, and 97 percent of the link road construction has been finalized, according to experts’ reports submitted to authorities.

The chief minister said the promotion of modern, internationally compliant shrimp farming and aquaculture would help revive barren lands, create employment opportunities, and boost exports. She added that the initiative marks Punjab’s first government-backed project utilizing advanced scientific methods for shrimp cultivation.

Experts have reported favorable water temperatures for shrimp growth, with daily feed provision of 114 kilograms. Supplement use has also shown encouraging results in improving quality and yield to meet international standards.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that the project would position Punjab as a hub for aquaculture while contributing significantly to economic development.