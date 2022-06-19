Punjab notifies markets closure time under energy-saving plan

LAHORE: Punjab government has notified to implement an energy-saving plan with markets close by 9:00pm, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The government has announced shutdown of shopping malls, markets and shops by 9:00 in the night.

Pharmacies, Labs, petrol pumps, hospitals, tyre shops and milk shops will be exempted from timing restrictions, the government notified.

Restaurants, clubs, cinemas and theatres will remain open in the province until 11:30 in night.

Punjab government and traders had agreed to enforce an energy-saving plan from June 20, ARY News earlier reported, citing sources.

The decision was taken after a meeting of traders with Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore.

In the first phase, the energy-saving plan would be enforced in major cities of Punjab including Lahore and others.

According to sources, markets in Punjab will open 8 in the morning and close by 9:00pm.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government on Friday announced the closure of all markets including shopping malls by 9:00 pm across the province to conserve electricity amid a crippling power crisis faced by the country.

