Punjab okays financial package for police martyrs’ families

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has approved a financial package for the families of police martyrs, ARY News reported.

As per details, the package was approved in a meeting of the Home Department, chaired by Punjab Law Minister.

The package includes grants, housing, and transport allowances for the families of police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism.

The package is divided into three categories: Package One, Package Two, and Package Three. Under Package One, the family of a martyred will receive Rs. 2.15 crore, a house worth Rs. 1 crore 75 lakh, and a transport allowance of Rs. 35,000.

The family of a martyred constable will receive Rs. 1 crore, a house worth Rs. 1 crore 35 lakh, and a transport allowance of Rs. 20,000.

Under Package Two, the family of a martyred constable will receive Rs. 40 lakh, a house worth Rs. 1 crore 35 lakh. The family of a martyred ASI and SI will receive Rs. 50 lakh, a house worth Rs. 1 crore 75 lakh.

Under Package Three, the family of a martyred constable will receive Rs. 30 lakh, a transport allowance of Rs. 15,000. The family of a martyred inspector will receive Rs. 45 lakh, a transport allowance of Rs. 37,500.

Yesterday, National Police Martyrs’ Day was observed across Pakistan. The Day aims to honor brave fighters of nation and express solidarity with their families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message paid tribute to the martyred police officers and personnel and said that their sacrifices in line of duty and eradication of crimes were unprecedented.

On the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police, the prime minister said that the day reminded them of the valour and bravery displayed by the police force.

“In the fight against terrorism, the police force had always played a leading role and police personnel laid down their lives to secure and brighten the future of nation,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release in Urdu language, quoted the prime minister as saying.