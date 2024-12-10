Rs3.44 billion approved for model bazaars across Punjab

LAHORE: The provincial cabinet of Punjab has approved a substantial budget of Rs. 3.44 billion, surpassing the previously proposed amount of Rs. 2.5 billion, for the establishment of Model Bazaars in 13 districts of the province.

This increased funding represents a significant advancement in meeting public demands and empowering local communities. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz commended the success of Model Bazaars in providing essential goods at prices lower than those set by the government.

These markets are a vital resource for millions, assisting the residents of Punjab in managing the rising cost of living while also facilitating job creation.

The initiative is expected to stimulate entrepreneurial and progressive development by allowing small businesses to rent space at a subsidized rate starting from Rs. 10,000 per month.

The allocation of this grant will further expand the network of Model Bazaars to 13 additional locations throughout the province.

Currently, there are 36 operational bazaars across 24 districts, with 10 located in Lahore. These bazaars offer a clean and organized setting for consumers to purchase essential items at significantly reduced prices.

The new locations include Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Narowal, Jhelum, Chiniot, Sharaqpur, Wazirabad, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bhalwal, Pattoki, Jaranwala, and Chunian. It is anticipated that this expansion will enhance the relief already provided and bolster local businesses for the benefit of the people of Punjab.