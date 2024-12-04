Punjab govt okays over 100 electric buses for Rawalpindi

The Punjab government has announced a plan to operate 102 electric buses in Rawalpindi.

The electric buses will play on an 84-km route that will include 10 major public transport routes. So far, the provincial government has allocated Rs 200 million for this. Rs 4.7 billion for the initiative. The project is expected to significantly improve air quality in the region by curbing environmental pollution.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan confirmed in June that the e-bus service will start next year. These buses will cover several major routes, one of which connects Taxila, Wah Cantt, and IJP Road to Aktree 26, and the other connects Daulatala to Rawalpindi.

In August, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the expansion of the project, taking the total number of electric buses to 200.

The decision was taken following an agreement reached during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, which focused on addressing environmental issues and promoting eco-friendly transportation across Pakistan, including Islamabad and other provinces.

The new electric buses will offer international standard services, improving public transport in Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Cantonment.

The project includes the construction of modern bus terminals with a capacity of 100 buses at the old GTS bus depot at Chohar Chowk, as well as a new terminal on Adamji Road in Rawalpindi Cantonment. Additionally, 40 electric chargers will be installed at these terminals to support the electric fleet.