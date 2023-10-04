Punjab okays Safe City project for Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab cabinet has approved a number of schemes for Rawalpindi, including the Safe City project, ARY News reported.

The cabinet, which met for the first time in the garrison city on Tuesday with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, approved Safe City project.

The caretaker chief minister expressed the hope that the project would help reduce crime in the garrison city.

The meeting also gave go-ahead to Kutchery Chowk Remodeling Project and approved funds for the restoration of three metro bus stations of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus service that were burnt in the May 9 violence.

The meeting decided to construct a general hospital and TB hospital in Murree and directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to ensure that the Ring Road project should be of high standard.

The meeting was informed about the progress on Daducha Dam and Leh Nullah Expressway projects.

The caretaker cabinet also approved the appointment of presiding officers in the district consumer courts in Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad and Lahore.

It also gave approval to operationalise Cadet College in Khanpur area of Rahimyar Khan and upgradation and renovation of Central Library Bahawalpur.