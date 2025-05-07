Punjab on high alert following Indian attacks

In response to India’s missile attacks on Pakistan, the Punjab Home Department convened an emergency meeting chaired by Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal to review provincial security preparedness in light of the federal government’s newly issued “War Book” directives.

Key decisions were made to mobilize security forces across Punjab for the protection of critical infrastructure.

An emergency has been declared in all hospitals, and law enforcement agencies and medical staff have been instructed to remain on duty.

The Civil Defence Department has deployed all available resources, while a central internal security control room has been established at the Punjab Home Department.

As a precautionary measure, all educational institutions across Punjab are closed today, May 7, and scheduled examinations have been postponed.

Read more: Pakistan destroys Indian brigade HQ, shoots down five fighter jets in retaliatory strikes

To ensure swift public communication in case of crisis, sirens and early warning systems have been activated across the province. Authorities have also ordered the identification and operational readiness of public shelters to support civil defence.

Efforts are being made to keep hospitals, communication networks, and emergency services fully operational throughout any potential emergency situation.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated strongly after India targeted Pakistan with missile attacks in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, Kotli and other areas.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that eight Pakistani civilians were martyred and 35 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.