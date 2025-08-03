Grand operation ordered to eliminate toxic industrial waste in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched an emergency survey across the province to address the growing issue of toxic industrial waste, ARY News reported.

A ban has been imposed on industries and housing societies dumping waste and materials into canals and drains, as these practices are identified as a primary cause of deadly diseases among the public.

The government has decided to shut down housing societies and industrial units operating without proper waste treatment facilities. Notices have been issued to 28 housing societies and industries for violating environmental regulations.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken strict notice of toxic and hazardous waste being dumped into the Hudiara Drain, ordering immediate action and setting a deadline of August 10 for its cleanup.

A meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, resolved to take swift action against non-compliant industrial units and housing societies.

The government plans to inspect canals and drains across Punjab to ensure compliance with international environmental standards. A briefing revealed that toxic industrial waste is contributing to diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and lung cancer.

Studies on industrial drains in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, and Kasur have been finalized. Legislation for imposing fines on entities causing pollution has been completed, with immediate enforcement ordered. To support industries, the government has decided to provide interest-free loans for setting up waste treatment plants.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb directed authorities to submit a comprehensive health survey by August 31, ensuring its recommendations are implemented. She also announced that decisive action against violators will begin on August 10, emphasizing the government’s commitment to tackling environmental pollution and safeguarding public health.