Punjab PDMA releases latest report on flood losses

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report detailing the damage caused by flooding in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, 27 districts have been affected, with more than 4,700 villages suffering flood damage.

The floods have impacted over 4.7 million people across the province.

A total of 271 relief camps have been established in the affected districts, providing food and essential facilities to displaced citizens.

In addition, 300 medical camps have been set up to ensure healthcare access.

Rescue operations have so far shifted 2.638 million people to safe locations.

To safeguard livestock, 283 veterinary camps have been established, while more than 2.117 million animals have also been relocated to safer areas.

The report further confirmed that 134 people have lost their lives and 13 sustained injuries in various incidents linked to the floods.

Commissioner Nabeel Javed assured that, on the directives of Punjab’s Chief Minister, all losses will be compensated.

Pakistan Floods 2025: LIVE Updates

A damage assessment survey will begin on September 24, and compensation will be provided through a transparent and straightforward process.

A devastating flood, the worst in Punjab’s history, has buried an entire village under a blanket of sand, leaving no homes, or livestock behind.

Relentless torrential rains, with repeated floodwaters unleashed by water aggression from India, have triggered Punjab’s deadliest flood, claiming dozens of lives. Millions of acres of standing crops and thousands of homes have been destroyed, and a large number of livestock also died.

As floodwaters recede, new tragic stories come to fore. One harrowing story also comes from the mouza Kak Shaal, where the entire village has been swallowed by sand. Houses, tractors and cattle all buried in sand.