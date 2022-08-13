Punjab police chief, Moonis Elahi, meet Imran Khan in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Shahkar and former federal minister Moonis Elahi called on Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News the meeting discussed the overall security and political situation of the province.

Moonis Elahi informed the former prime minister about the prevailing political situation in detail, while IG Punjab took PTI chief into confidence regarding the overall security situation of the province.

PTI all set for Lahore rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to stage ‘grand’ power show, being dubbed ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’, today (Saturday) at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.

The rally would be addressed by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the party.

Meanwhile, all arrangements at the venue have been finalized while the roads leading to Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium have been decorated with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) flags.

