Punjab police finalize security plan for Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day

LAHORE: Punjab police have finalised a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations, ARY News reported.

According to a Punjab police spokesperson, over 30,000 officers are set to be deployed across the province.

More than 5,000 police personnel will be deputed to provide security to Churches in Lahore, ensuring the safety of worshippers during the festive season.

Additionally, over 1,000 officers will be on duty to manage security for the events commemorating Quaid-e-Azam Day. The security will be heightened, with a high-alert status in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

IG Punjab has said that extra forces would be stationed at sensitive churches, and all police officers must remain vigilant to monitor any suspicious activity, particularly from anti-state elements. Officers are also tasked with liaising with church administrations to ensure seamless security arrangements.

IG Punjab has also urged religious leaders from all sects to promote interfaith harmony during the Christmas celebrations, encouraging peaceful and unified observance of the events.

The nation will observe December 25 to honor the birth anniversary of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, alongside Christmas celebrations.

The cabinet division’s circular for this year marks December 25 as a public holiday.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876. Every year, Pakistan celebrates his birth anniversary on December 25th as a national holiday, known as Quaid-e-Azam Day or Yom-e-Quaid.

On this day, various events and ceremonies are held across Pakistan to pay tribute to the Quaid’s vision, leadership, and contributions to the country’s creation.