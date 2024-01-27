Punjab police gets Rs 1.19b for election 2024 security

LAHORE: The Punjab police will get Rs 1.19 billion in funds for the security of the general election 2024 in Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, over Rs 533 million has been released for the petrol expenses of the Punjab police and Rs 150 million for plant and machinery.

The provincial police will get Rs 30 million for stationary and Rs 133 million for food expenses on election day.

Moreover, more than 110 million will be allocated for the Lahore police, Rs 50 million for Faisalabad whereas Gujranwala, Rawalpindi will get Rs 25 million each.

Earlier, Sindh Police informed the election commission about election security arrangements with over 625.4 million expenses.

The police have suggested deployment of 1,22,000 personnel for security of general elections in Sindh. “The province has 1,05,000 policemen available, 17,000 less than the required personnel”, police sources said.

A total 19,004 polling stations will be established for the election in Sindh with 6,457 extremely sensitive and 6,593 sensitive polling stations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released code of conduct for security officials who will be deployed during the upcoming general elections.

The code of conduct binds the security officials, excluding Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces, to perform their duty in accordance with the law and cooperate with the presiding officers, returning officers (ROs) and polling staff.

Pakistan is holding general elections next month on February 08 to elect public representatives for the National Assembly and legislatures for Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.