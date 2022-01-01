Punjab police bust inter-provincial gang behind drug trafficking

SHEIKHUPURA: A three-member inter-provincial gang of drug peddlers was busted by Punjab police in Sheikhupura, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The officials of Sheikhupura’s Factory Area police station recovered 24-kilogram of charas from the alleged drug peddlers. Police revealed that the gang was involved in smuggling narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to sell it in different areas of Punjab.

According to a senior police officer, the alleged drug peddlers were transporting narcotics in their vehicle.

Earlier in December last year, a gang allegedly involved in selling drugs to students in Karachi University had been busted in a joint action carried by police and Rangers in the metropolis.

During the joint raid in block 1 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the authorities had apprehended eight suspects including a woman allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students in the university.

“These suspects are involved in selling drugs to students and localities around Karachi University,” a spokesman for Rangers had said. “Drugs have been recovered from the suspects and had been handed over to the police for further legal action,” they said.

