Punjab police launch internship program for students

LAHORE: In a bid to provide awareness and practical experience of police work, the Punjab police on Monday formally launched a four-week-long internship program for students, ARY News reported.

Under the project, students of various degree programs will be allowed to participate in the internship program at the police offices.

In first phase, nine students from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) will be inducted at the central police office under the internship program.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the internship program, Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani said that they wanted a positive change in the identity of the police force, adding that they were enhancing cooperation with the new generation.

He maintained that the students, at the conclusion of internship program, will submit a report in connection with their observations and experience at the police office.

