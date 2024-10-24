Punjab police kill 10 terrorists in Mianwali

web analytics
MIANWALI: In a major operation in the hilly area of Makadwala, the Punjab Police reportedly killed 10 terrorists during an intense exchange of fire, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The operation was launched following intelligence reports of the presence of 10 to 15 terrorists in the region.

A Punjab Police spokesperson confirmed the success of the operation, emphasizing the determination to crush the terrorists’ nefarious intentions and eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

The spokesperson added that the police will continue their fight against all elements threatening the peace in the region, following the successful operation in Malakhil.

