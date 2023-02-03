Punjab police notify transfer of 12 DPOs

LAHORE: 12 senior police officers including the District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur have been transferred by Punjab police, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the notification issued by Punjab Police, DPO Kasur Imran Karamat Bukhari has been replaced by Imran Karamat Bukhari, meanwhile, Imran Karamat has been directed to report to Central Police Office (CPO).

Furthermore, Tariq Aziz Sindhu has been appointed as DPO Kasur, Asim Iftikhar as DPO Nankana Sahib and Sardar Moharan Khan has been ordered to report to the CPO.

As per the notification, Zeeshan Raza has been posted as DPO Sialkot, Mohammad Faisal as DPO Sargodha, Rana Tahir Rehman as DPO Narowal and Wahid Mahmood as DPO Chakwal.

Moreover, DPO Chakwal Kamran Nawaz has been ordered to report to the Central Police Office and DPO Khanewal Naeem Aziz to report to the CPO.

Punjab police appointed Rana Umar Farooq as DPO Khanewal, Syed Asad Muzaffar as DPO Gujarat, DPO Attock Fazal Hamid has been ordered to report to Central Police Office, Nasir Mehmood Bajwa as DPO Jhelum and Fahad Ahmed has been appointed DPO Hafizabad.

Comments