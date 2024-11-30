Punjab police officer among three shot dead in KP’s Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: At least three individuals, including a Punjab police officer, shot dead in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the victims included Sub-Inspector Qadeer Khan, who was stationed in Faisalabad, and two other individuals who were father and son.

According to police reports, unknown assailants opened fire on the victims, who were visiting Lakki Marwat for holidays. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and an investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible.

Earlier, at least two dead including a policeman in two separate explosions in Bajaur merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, one explosion rocked Erab area of Tehsil Mohmand which claimed life of one whereas the second blast occurred in the jurisdiction of Police Station Lowi Mohmand leaving one policeman martyred.

Also read: Twelve personnel martyred in Bannu suicide attack: ISPR

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rampant rise in such incidents in the past few days.

On November 20, at least twelve security personnel embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on check post in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ISPR, Khwarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in MaliKhel area. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in martyrdom of twelve personnel including ten Soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.