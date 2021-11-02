Punjab Police official abducted in Tando Muhammad Khan

BAHAWALPUR: An official of Punjab Police has been abducted in Tando Muhammad Khan in Sindh, quoting a spokesperson of police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was sent on a court order to Tando Muhammad Khan, to recover 9-year old child Umar Farooq, which was allegedly taken by his father forcefully from his mother, police said.

The woman had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and alleged that her husband has forcefully abducted her nine-year old son and taken him to Tando Muhammad Khan in Sindh.

“A local chieftain abducted the ASI on the official duty, with the child from the police station in TMK, while the police also supporting the local influential, police spokesperson here said.

The DPO Bahawalpur has contacted the Sindh Police over the matter in view of threat to the life of the kidnapped policeman, police spokesman said.

However, Sindh Police has failed to recover the abducted police official, several hours after the complaint, police spokesperson added.

