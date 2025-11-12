Punjab police on high alert; Security boosted across the province

LAHORE: The Punjab Police have been placed on high alert owing to the security situation in the province after the suicide attack outside the local court in Islamabad, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Usman Anwar said, as reported by ARY News.

The IG Punjab said that security around Kachahries, courts, and residential areas belonging to judges has been boosted.

Combing and search operations are underway on key routes and areas under the supervision of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the IG informed.

He apprised that checking has been made stricter at the inter-provincial police check posts’ entrance and exit paths.

The security audit of the Judicial Complex, foreign projects, and their residences has been completed, the IG said.

The security of the Judicial Complex was reviewed afresh, and a foolproof security plan has been prepared for judges, bar associations, and respective institutions, the IG added.

Usman Anwar informed that the scope of the Safe City cameras’ surveillance and coverage has been extended to the Judicial Complex.

Additionally, a sticker scheme has been imposed for vehicles entering the Judicial Complex, he said.

Moreover, special security zones have been established, and unauthorized vehicles will not be allowed to enter the premises of the court.

The IG further apprised that search and sweeping of the judges’ thoroughfares is being conducted on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the active use of security equipment is being ensured for checking at the entrance paths of sensitive offices and buildings.