187 cops replaced in Punjab over ‘patronizing criminals’

LAHORE: In a major overhaul, the Punjab government has replaced 187 police officials and personnel over allegedly patronizing criminal elements under their watch in parts of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, those replaced from their existing appointments included inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), head constables and constables.

They are blamed for patronizing criminals, committing corrupt practices and acting beyond the powers conferred to them.

Previously, Punjab police witnessed a massive reshuffle after top cops from Lahore and Faisalabad were transferred from their positions.

According to the notifications issued by the provincial authorities, Muhammad Afzal was appointed SSP Operations Faisalabad while SP Security Lahore Sardar Mavarhan Khan was replaced by Imran Ahmed Malik on the post as the former was given the charge of SP headquarters Lahore.

Tasawar Iqbal was posted as SP Operations Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Muhammad Tahir Maqsood was given charge of SP Investigations Lahore, Shehzad Hameed appointed as SP Security II Lahore High Court (LHC), Muhammad Ajmal as SP Investigation Cantt Division and Asim Iftikhar as SP Investigations Model Town.

The reshuffle further included the appointment of Bushra Jamil as SP Headquarters traffic Punjab, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema as SP Investigation Punjab, Ahsan Ullah Chohan as AIG Monitoring and Crime Analysis Investigation and Syed Asad Muzaffar as SP Investigation II Punjab.

SSP Arshad Zahid was posted as Regional Officer (RO) CTD Faisalabad while Gulfam Nasir was appointed as SSP Regional Investigation Branch (RIB) Faisalabad region.