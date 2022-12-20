Punjab political crisis: PPP asks Sindh ministers to reach Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has reportedly asked its provincial ministers to reach Lahore in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that senior provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has reached Lahore where he will hold meetings with Punjab MPAs to seek their support ahead of a no-confidence vote against Punjab CM, speaker and deputy speaker.

Ministers staying at Sindh House have also been asked to reach Lahore immediately, they say.

Furthermore, the Sindh Assembly ongoing session has also been postponed.

The opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), late Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties made their political move to stop the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies on December 23.

Soon after the no-confidence motion was submitted, Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

