Punjab polls: ECP extends deadline to submit party tickets

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for submitting party tickets and allotment of symbols for candidates looking to contest Punjab elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the ECP has revised the Punjab Election Program according to which candidates will be allotted election symbols from April 20 to 26.

Moreover, the ECP said that the Eid holidays will not be applied on the announced dates for allotting election symbols, adding that the general elections in Punjab will take place on May 14th.

READ: PERVAIZ ELAHI MEETS IMRAN KHAN, DISCUSSES PARTY TICKETS FOR PUNJAB POLLS

According to the notification, the deadline for submission of party tickets for the candidates has been extended until 12 midnight.

The Provincial Election Commissioner and all Returning Officers have been informed about the ECP’s decision. The ECP directed all the political parties should ensure to allow party tickets to their candidates by the given deadline.

Candidates participating in the elections have been instructed to submit their electoral symbols to the Returning Officer and complete the allocation process according to the schedule.

Comments