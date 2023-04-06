Punjab polls: ECP to approach finance ministry for release of funds

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to approach the government for the release of funds and provision of security for Punjab polls, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Supreme Court Tuesday nullified the electoral watchdog’s decision about the delay in holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fixed May 14 as the date for polls in the province.

The verdict was announced by a three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — on the PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order postponing the elections in Punjab and KP.

The apex court also ordered the government to release Rs21 billion in funds for elections in Punjab by April 10.

According to well-placed sources, the election watchdog has decided to write a letter to finance ministry for Punjab elections funds as announced by SC.

“ECP is likely to receive Rs21 funds Punjab polls funds in phases,” sources within the commission told ARY News.

Furthermore, the Election Commission will approach the caretaker Punjab government to devise a security plan for Punjab polls. “ECP will ask interim govt to finalise security plan till April 17,” according to election commission sources.

Elections schedule

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule for elections in Punjab — which are to be held on May 14 as directed by the Supreme Court.

According to the electoral watchdog notification, the polling for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on May 14, 2023. The ECP also withdrew its earlier schedule regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab in October.

As per the schedule, appeals can be filed against the decisions of Returning Officers regarding rejection or accepting nomination papers on April 10.

April 17 will be the last date for deciding on appeals by the Appellate Tribunal, and the revised lists of candidates will be published on April 18, the ECP notification stated.

The withdrawal of candidature can be done till April 19 while the candidates will be allotted election symbols on April 20, 2023. The polling will be held on May 14.

