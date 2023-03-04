Punjab polls: PTI shortlists candidates from Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has shortlisted its candidate from Lahore for the upcoming Punjab provincial assembly elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, PTI has finalised the names of candidates contesting elections from Lahore on provincial assembly seats.

The PTI has decided to award tickets to most of the former lawmakers, they say.

The party has decided to award ticket to Hammad Azhar from PP-155, Farooq Khan from PP145 and Mian Ebad Farooq from PP-147. From PP 148 – Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid, PP 151 –Qaiser But, PP-152 Wasim Qadir, PP-164 Ali Baba, PP-169 Mian Akram Usman.

From PP 168 Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed will be party’s candidate, Mian Aslam Iqbal will contest from PP-170 and Murad Raas from PP-160.

The development came a day after President Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

Read More: TOP COALITION LEADERS MULL OVER PUNJAB ELECTIONS

“President Dr Arif Alvi has announced to hold general elections of Punjab Assembly on April 30, Sunday,” tweeted the President’s office.

“The decision was made by the president after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” it added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had proposed Punjab election date between April 30 and May 7 in a letter written to President Arif Alvi.

The announcement comes two days after the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

Comments