Punjab to provide free infertility treatment from June

LAHORE: The government of Punjab will provide free treatment of infertility in the province from June, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab Health Department has announced that the province will provide the facility of treatment of the infertility first time in the country on the government level.

The private sector charges hundreds of thousands rupees to provide the facility of in vitro fertilization (IVF) to childless couples, to give birth to a test tube baby.

The government will provide the facility free of cost to the childless couples.

First time this department has been established at Mother-Child care hospital of Lahore, health department stated. “This facility will be provided on government level from June this year,” health department said.

The hospital would have facility of free diagnosis of pre-birth physcial and mental problems of children.

“A centre will also be established to diagnose health problems of mothers during the pregnancy period,” health department said.

