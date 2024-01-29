Punjab records three more child deaths due to pneumonia

Pneumonia claimed three more lives of children during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported quoting the health department on Monday.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 801 new pneumonia cases were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

Over the current month, Punjab has reported 243 pneumonia-related deaths, while 15,331 cases have been reported in the province.

Health experts attribute the rapid increase in cases and deaths in Punjab to the environmental pollution caused by smog during the winter season.

Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger.

The health authorities in Punjab are working to address the surge in pneumonia cases, emphasizing the need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include: