Punjab relaxes business hours for IT-related firms

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday relaxed business hours for the IT-related firms across the province, ARY News reported.

In a notification released by Punjab Labour secretary, Liaquat Ali, the businesses related to IT are exempted from the 9 pm closure restriction as IT companies are the main sources of bringing foreign investment into the country.

The secretary said due to the standard-time difference between the world countries and Pakistan, the IT-related business including software development companies, customer support centres and call centres are exempted from the time restriction.

Meanwhile, Lahore retailer traders rejected the closure of markets by 9pm and urged PM Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab CM to reconsider the decision.

President Retail Traders’ Association Lahore Maqsood Butt, rejecting the government’s decision said Eidul Adha is nearer and the decision to shut markets by 9pm will cost them heavy financial loss.

He asked the government not to make traders ‘sacrificial goats’ for the Energy Saving Programme, as they are already suffering losses due to prolonged power outages.

