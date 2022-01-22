Punjab reports 100 Omicron cases in 24 hours with 95 in Lahore

LAHORE: The number of Omicron cases in Lahore have recorded an alarming upsurge with 95 cases of coronavirus variant in a day, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The tally of new strain of coronavirus cases in Lahore has reached to 737, according to the provincial health department.

According to the provincial health department, the province has overall reported 790 cases of Omicron strain, while 100 new cases in last 24 hours.

The cases of Omicron also being reported from other cities of Punjab apart of Lahore. “Six new cases of the Covid strain have been reported from Sheikhupura,” provincial health department reported.

“The Omicron variant of coronavirus rapidly spreading in Lahore people should observe caution,” provincial health minister has said.

The health department has said that containment of the new variant of virus in Lahore has become a challenging task for the health authorities as the positivity ratio in city has soared to 16 percent today.

